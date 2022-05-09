Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.34-$0.45 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $585.00 million-$625.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $584.44 million.Harmonic also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.07-$0.11 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLIT traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.80. 608,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 786,534. The stock has a market cap of $912.89 million, a P/E ratio of 55.00 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Harmonic has a 12 month low of $6.69 and a 12 month high of $12.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.99.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.11. Harmonic had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.29%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Harmonic will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HLIT. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Harmonic from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Harmonic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Harmonic from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harmonic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Harmonic presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.83.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Harmonic by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,932,632 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $187,366,000 after purchasing an additional 244,916 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Harmonic by 4,433.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 68,595 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 67,082 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Harmonic by 137.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 830,152 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,763,000 after acquiring an additional 481,268 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmonic during the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Harmonic by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 135,318 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 4,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Cable Access. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to cable operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

