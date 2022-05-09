Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $469.27 Million

Analysts expect Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) to report sales of $469.27 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Harsco’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $476.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $462.20 million. Harsco posted sales of $569.82 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harsco will report full-year sales of $1.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $1.97 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Harsco.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $452.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.22 million. Harsco had a negative net margin of 2.13% and a positive return on equity of 7.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS.

HSC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Harsco in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Harsco in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price objective on Harsco from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

In other news, CEO F Nicholas Grasberger III bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.92 per share, for a total transaction of $298,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Harsco by 119.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 521,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,657,000 after acquiring an additional 284,344 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Harsco in the third quarter valued at about $264,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Harsco by 6.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 81,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 5,157 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Harsco in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Harsco by 10.8% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,734,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,356,000 after purchasing an additional 265,714 shares in the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HSC traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.85. 617,601 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 513,584. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.41. Harsco has a 52-week low of $6.91 and a 52-week high of $23.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $623.43 million, a PE ratio of -14.78, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.97.

Harsco Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams worldwide. It operates through two segments, Harsco Environmental and Harsco Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and produces value-added downstream products from industrial waste-stream.

