Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Insider Selling

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $13.63 and last traded at $13.79, with a volume of 27288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.29.

Specifically, SVP Lesley Billow sold 4,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $76,913.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,097 shares in the company, valued at $826,302.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Alberta Investment Management sold 8,480,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $117,713,601.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,910,584 shares in the company, valued at $373,518,905.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,490,915 shares of company stock worth $117,878,617 over the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HAYW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Hayward from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America cut Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Hayward in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Hayward from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.68 and its 200-day moving average is $20.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.99.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $410.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.01 million. Hayward had a net margin of 16.30% and a return on equity of 21.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Hayward during the first quarter worth $366,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hayward during the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Hayward in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,341,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Hayward by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Hayward by 59.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 5,079 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hayward (NYSE:HAYW)

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotic, suction and pressure cleaners, heaters, water features and landscape lighting, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

