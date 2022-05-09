HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $14.88 Billion

Equities research analysts expect HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) to post sales of $14.88 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for HCA Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $14.63 billion to $15.08 billion. HCA Healthcare reported sales of $14.44 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will report full year sales of $60.91 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $60.46 billion to $61.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $64.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $63.56 billion to $64.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover HCA Healthcare.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by ($0.13). HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 405.72% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $14.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $291.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.27.

In related news, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 11,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total value of $3,099,418.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Thomas F. Frist, Jr. bought 89,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $211.93 per share, for a total transaction of $18,882,963.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 478,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,504,933.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 91,370 shares of company stock valued at $19,373,375 and have sold 32,655 shares valued at $8,241,766. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HCA. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 67.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare stock traded down $3.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $224.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,680,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,765,519. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.61. HCA Healthcare has a 52-week low of $199.76 and a 52-week high of $279.02.

HCA Healthcare declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, January 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 10.54%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HCA Healthcare (HCA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.