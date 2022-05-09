Head-To-Head Survey: Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH) and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT)

Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH – Get Rating) and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Cue Health and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cue Health N/A N/A N/A EyePoint Pharmaceuticals -174.09% -51.22% -32.22%

26.4% of Cue Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.7% of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 7.0% of Cue Health shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 26.7% of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Cue Health and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cue Health 0 0 0 0 N/A EyePoint Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $29.50, indicating a potential upside of 165.05%. Given EyePoint Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe EyePoint Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Cue Health.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cue Health and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cue Health $618.11 million 1.54 $86.42 million N/A N/A EyePoint Pharmaceuticals $35.31 million 10.73 -$58.42 million ($2.08) -5.35

Cue Health has higher revenue and earnings than EyePoint Pharmaceuticals.

Cue Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cue Health Inc., a healthcare technology company, designs and develops diagnostic platform for diagnostic tests for individuals, enterprises, healthcare providers and payors, and public health agencies. The company offers Cue Integrated Care platform comprising hardware and software components, such as Cue Health Monitoring System consisting of Cue Reader, a portable and reusable reader, Cue Cartridge, a single-use test cartridge, and Cue Wand, a sample collection wand; Cue Data and Innovation Layer, a solution with cloud-based data and analytics capability; Cue Virtual Care Delivery Apps, which include Cue Health App and Cue Enterprise Dashboard; and Cue Ecosystem Integrations and Apps, a solution that allows integrations with third-party applications and sensors. It also provides COVID-19 testing kits for the Cue Health Monitoring System The company was formerly known as Cue Inc and changed its name to Cue Health Inc. in December 2017. Cue Health Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States, China, and the United Kingdom. The company provides ILUVIEN, an injectable sustained-release micro-insert for treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for intravitreal injection for the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye; and DEXYCU, a dexamethasone intraocular suspension, for the treatment of post-operative ocular inflammation, including treatment following cataract surgery. It is also developing EYP-1901, a twice-yearly bioerodible formulation of tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and retinal vein occlusion; and YUTIQ50 for the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye. The company has strategic collaborations with Alimera Sciences, Inc., Bausch & Lomb, OncoSil Medical UK Limited, Ocumension Therapeutics, and Equinox Science, LLC. It also has a commercial alliance with ImprimisRx PA, Inc. for the joint promotion of DEXYCU for the treatment of post-operative inflammation following ocular surgery. The company was formerly known as pSivida Corp. and changed its name to EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2018. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

