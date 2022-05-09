Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLV – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 347,876 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 14,972,761 shares.The stock last traded at $127.50 and had previously closed at $129.78.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $134.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.82.

Get Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XLV. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 179.7% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,524,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $496,496,000 after buying an additional 2,264,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,305,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,438,175,000 after buying an additional 1,932,121 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 219.0% during the first quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,259,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $309,547,000 after buying an additional 1,551,290 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 19.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,095,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,019,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 151.8% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,025,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $257,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,840 shares during the last quarter.

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Health Care Select Sector Index (the Index). The companies included in the Index are selected on the basis of general industry classification from a universe of companies defined by the Standard & Poor’s 500 Composite Stock Index (S&P 500).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.