HealthCo Healthcare and Wellness REIT (ASX:HCW) Insider David Di Pilla Acquires 1,041,936 Shares

HealthCo Healthcare and Wellness REIT (ASX:HCW – Get Rating) insider David Di Pilla bought 1,041,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.96 ($1.38) per share, for a total transaction of A$2,039,068.75 ($1,435,963.91).

David Di Pilla also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 2nd, David Di Pilla purchased 241,486 shares of HealthCo Healthcare and Wellness REIT stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.94 ($1.37) per share, with a total value of A$468,724.33 ($330,087.55).

