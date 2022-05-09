Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.97 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELEGet Rating) will announce earnings per share of $1.97 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Helen of Troy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.91. Helen of Troy posted earnings per share of $3.48 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helen of Troy will report full year earnings of $12.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.83 to $12.95. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $13.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.70 to $14.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Helen of Troy.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELEGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $582.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.45 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HELE shares. Sidoti raised shares of Helen of Troy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Helen of Troy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $216.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of HELE traded up $2.90 on Wednesday, hitting $206.65. 1,744 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,011. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.04. Helen of Troy has a one year low of $189.65 and a one year high of $256.26.

In related news, Director Gary B. Abromovitz sold 1,038 shares of Helen of Troy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total transaction of $216,942.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,263,823. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Helen of Troy by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Helen of Troy by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Helen of Troy by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Helen of Troy in the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Helen of Troy by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers and accessories.

