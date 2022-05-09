Hellenic Coin (HNC) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $68,787.00

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. One Hellenic Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hellenic Coin has a total market cap of $256.95 million and approximately $68,787.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hellenic Coin has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000350 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003190 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.79 or 0.00258265 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00016596 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003101 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00006135 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000865 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Hellenic Coin Profile

Hellenic Coin (HNC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. Hellenic Coin’s official website is www.helleniccoin.com . Hellenic Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@helleniccoin . The Reddit community for Hellenic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/HellenicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

Buying and Selling Hellenic Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hellenic Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hellenic Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hellenic Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

