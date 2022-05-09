HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Trading 1.9% Higher

HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) traded up 1.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $46.34 and last traded at $43.50. 6,880 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,343,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.68.

Several analysts have recently commented on DINO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of HF Sinclair from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.60.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.53. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DINO. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at $33,667,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth about $29,245,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth about $15,938,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth about $14,545,000. Finally, Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth about $13,948,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

