HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 32,656 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 136,609 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 32,656 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $82,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in Netflix by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $3.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $177.39. 121,139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,325,930. The company has a market capitalization of $78.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $175.81 and a 12 month high of $700.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $321.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $472.40.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.63. Netflix had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NFLX. TheStreet cut Netflix from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Netflix from $420.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $525.00 to $300.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $354.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Netflix from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $605.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $386.31.

About Netflix (Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.