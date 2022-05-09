HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 75,557 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 703,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,557 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $62,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $99.69. The stock had a trading volume of 22,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,186,516. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $51.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.34. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $80.22 and a one year high of $104.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.94.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 15.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.66%.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 6,361 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.54, for a total value of $607,729.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Lisa M. Barton sold 6,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.54, for a total value of $667,729.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,352 shares of company stock valued at $3,138,718 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.70.

About American Electric Power (Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.