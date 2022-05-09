HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 949,049 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 271,174 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $81,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 5,547 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,037,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,282 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 617,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,682,000 after acquiring an additional 17,200 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 59,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,117,000 after buying an additional 11,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth $294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CL shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.56.

CL traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $77.03. 69,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,605,767. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $72.20 and a 1 year high of $85.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.11. The firm has a market cap of $64.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.56.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 296.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.69%.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 10th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 4,917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total transaction of $386,771.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

