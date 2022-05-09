HighTower Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 236,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,360 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $71,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 12.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,941,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $558,561,000 after buying an additional 222,002 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.8% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 28,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,238,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.4% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 51,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,216,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.9% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 26,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,675,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 4,168.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 19,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,026,000 after buying an additional 19,090 shares in the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Shares of NYSE APD traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $235.05. 11,984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,408,986. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.24 and a 52-week high of $316.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 1.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $239.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.85.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.03. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 19.63%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APD. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $313.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Cowen lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $383.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $337.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.07.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.