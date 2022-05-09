HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 1,115.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,557,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,429,613 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $78,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 371.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 122.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

ISTB stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.69. 1,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,109,125. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.59 and a twelve month high of $51.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.55.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. This is an increase from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%.

