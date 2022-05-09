HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,381 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.34% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $72,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded down $10.23 on Monday, reaching $442.11. 74,823 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,560,839. The company has a 50-day moving average of $478.75 and a 200 day moving average of $493.99. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $446.37 and a one year high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

