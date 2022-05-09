HighTower Advisors LLC Has $71.65 Million Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 313,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,349 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $71,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CME Group by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

CME Group stock traded down $4.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $205.85. The stock had a trading volume of 10,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,714,047. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.79 and a fifty-two week high of $256.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.47.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.11. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 57.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 52.22%.

In other CME Group news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.30, for a total value of $175,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sean Tully sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total value of $687,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,650 shares of company stock worth $7,814,564. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CME shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on CME Group from $244.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on CME Group from $265.00 to $262.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on CME Group from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CME Group from $255.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on CME Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.75.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

