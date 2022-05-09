HighTower Advisors LLC Has $72.91 Million Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 18,381 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.34% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $72,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 10.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,081,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $520,043,000 after purchasing an additional 102,335 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 28.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 518,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,245,000 after purchasing an additional 114,871 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 19.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 495,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $238,441,000 after purchasing an additional 79,747 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,021,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 421,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $218,311,000 after purchasing an additional 65,737 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA MDY traded down $10.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $442.11. 74,823 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,560,839. The business’s 50-day moving average is $478.75 and its 200-day moving average is $493.99. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $446.37 and a twelve month high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.