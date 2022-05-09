HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 269,359 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 67.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 670,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 269,359 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $86,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,749,000. Camden National Bank lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 47,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,057,000 after buying an additional 4,690 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,353,000. Emerson Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 20,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of TIP stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $117.66. 126,049 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,501,405. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $123.68. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $117.74 and a 12-month high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.