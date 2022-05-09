HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 33,667 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 866,724 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 33,667 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of International Business Machines worth $115,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 537.5% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Bray Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. 55.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IBM traded down $2.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $135.50. 55,355 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,484,717. The stock has a market cap of $121.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $129.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.17. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $114.56 and a 12 month high of $152.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.14% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.69.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

