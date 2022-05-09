Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $742.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.05 million. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS.

Hillenbrand stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.78. The stock had a trading volume of 407,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,377. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.44. Hillenbrand has a 12-month low of $40.03 and a 12-month high of $54.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.88.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.2175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.29%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 25.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,615,000 after purchasing an additional 72,291 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 63,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 211,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,020,000 after purchasing an additional 6,335 shares during the last quarter. 85.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Hillenbrand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

About Hillenbrand (Get Rating)

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as equipment system design; and screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.