Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.98-$1.03 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.07. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Hilton Worldwide also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.77-$4.02 EPS.

Shares of HLT stock traded down $10.17 on Monday, hitting $133.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,402,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,659,358. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $149.38 and its 200-day moving average is $147.54. Hilton Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $114.70 and a fifty-two week high of $167.99. The company has a market capitalization of $37.10 billion, a PE ratio of 51.47 and a beta of 1.16.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 76.75%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $154.64.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, Director Raymond E. Mabus acquired 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $144.70 per share, for a total transaction of $101,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.32, for a total transaction of $471,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 262,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,330,166.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,657 shares of company stock valued at $1,883,800. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 724,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,987,000 after purchasing an additional 77,225 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 491,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,652,000 after buying an additional 8,166 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 98,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,304,000 after buying an additional 17,067 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 21,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,279,000 after buying an additional 3,007 shares during the period. 97.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

