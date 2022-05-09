HoDooi (HOD) Market Cap Tops $8.83 Million

HoDooi (HOD) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. One HoDooi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0436 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular exchanges. HoDooi has a market capitalization of $8.83 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of HoDooi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, HoDooi has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003218 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded down 95.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00014993 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.20 or 0.00158321 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $184.59 or 0.00594015 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00035716 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,112.53 or 1.99875651 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About HoDooi

HoDooi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 202,785,121 coins. HoDooi’s official Twitter account is @hodooicom

HoDooi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HoDooi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HoDooi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HoDooi using one of the exchanges listed above.

