Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP – Get Rating) will announce $0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Holly Energy Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.47. Holly Energy Partners posted earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners will report full year earnings of $1.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.04. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Holly Energy Partners.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $120.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.25 million. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 34.42% and a net margin of 43.47%. Holly Energy Partners’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HEP shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.67.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HEP. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Holly Energy Partners by 177.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 514,559 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,644,000 after acquiring an additional 329,008 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 108,426 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 38,426 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 225,782 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 40,932 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 153,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Holly Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,912,000.

HEP stock traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.84. The company had a trading volume of 150,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,202. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.60 and a 200 day moving average of $17.59. Holly Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $15.61 and a 12 month high of $23.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.31%. Holly Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 68.97%.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage, and throughput services to the petroleum industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pipelines and Terminals, and Refinery Processing Unit. The company operates refined product pipelines that transport conventional gasolines, reformulated gasolines, and low-octane gasolines for oxygenate blending, as well as sulfur diesel and jet fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases; intermediate product pipelines that transport intermediate feedstocks and crude oils; and oil trunk, gathering, and connection pipelines that delivers crude oil.

