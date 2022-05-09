Honest (HNST) Price Hits $0.0166 on Exchanges

Honest (HNST) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. During the last week, Honest has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar. One Honest coin can now be bought for about $0.0166 or 0.00000054 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Honest has a total market cap of $1.56 million and approximately $445,125.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003241 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $184.58 or 0.00598274 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 36.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.98 or 0.00132836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00035677 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60,626.97 or 1.96503598 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Honest Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi . Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog . The official website for Honest is honestmining.com

Honest Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Honest should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Honest using one of the exchanges listed above.

