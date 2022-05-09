Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Holdings Raised by Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 451,791 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,758 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Horace Mann Educators were worth $17,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 1.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,165,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,973,000 after acquiring an additional 39,045 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,976,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $115,203,000 after acquiring an additional 14,740 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Horace Mann Educators by 1.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 748,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,784,000 after purchasing an additional 13,418 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 0.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 618,513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,611,000 after purchasing an additional 5,669 shares during the period. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,048,000.

Shares of NYSE HMN traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.46. The company had a trading volume of 3,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,510. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 52 week low of $36.21 and a 52 week high of $42.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Horace Mann Educators ( NYSE:HMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.32). Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $346.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. This is an increase from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.55%.

In related news, SVP Kimberly A. Johnson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $61,905.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HMN shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits. The company underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines auto and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which include cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term, as well as indexed universal life insurance products.

