Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $82.97

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $82.97 and last traded at $83.51, with a volume of 108778 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.78.

HZNP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.67.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.85. The company has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.57.

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $885.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.39 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 22.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Research analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 1,313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total transaction of $124,498.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.41, for a total value of $2,435,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 530,624 shares of company stock worth $57,830,270 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 90,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,742,000 after purchasing an additional 6,971 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 364.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 52,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,723,000 after purchasing an additional 40,996 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 3rd quarter worth $7,534,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 16,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. 88.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

