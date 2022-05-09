Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,223,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,971 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.41% of Hormel Foods worth $108,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 7,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 31,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 16,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 41.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HRL stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $51.70. The company had a trading volume of 215 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,066,521. The company has a market capitalization of $28.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.19. Hormel Foods Co. has a twelve month low of $40.48 and a twelve month high of $55.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.08.

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Argus raised Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.86.

In related news, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $802,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Luis G. Marconi sold 15,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $780,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,636 shares of company stock valued at $2,440,842. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

