Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.31-$0.33 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.35 billion-$1.39 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.35 billion.Howmet Aerospace also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.33-$1.45 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Howmet Aerospace from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet raised Howmet Aerospace from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of HWM stock traded down $1.76 on Monday, hitting $33.27. The company had a trading volume of 3,655,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,039,147. The firm has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.21 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.22. Howmet Aerospace has a twelve month low of $27.41 and a twelve month high of $37.66.

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 11.11%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 961,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,602,000 after purchasing an additional 6,027 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 691,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,016,000 after acquiring an additional 7,518 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 200,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,382,000 after acquiring an additional 6,686 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 4,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 47,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

