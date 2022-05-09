H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $11.90

Shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$11.90 and last traded at C$11.94, with a volume of 501273 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$12.36.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lowered their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.25 to C$15.25 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$14.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.79.

The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.98. The company has a market cap of C$3.39 billion and a PE ratio of 5.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.17.

In related news, Senior Officer Cheryl Fried sold 10,000 shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.23, for a total transaction of C$132,301.00. Also, Director Jennifer Alyse Chasson acquired 2,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$13.23 per share, with a total value of C$30,098.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$30,098.25. Insiders purchased a total of 5,864 shares of company stock worth $76,520 over the last quarter.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

