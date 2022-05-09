HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) Receives GBX 557.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 565.25 ($6.97).

HSBA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 480 ($5.92) price target on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 735 ($9.06) target price on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 515 ($6.35) target price on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 510 ($6.29) to GBX 540 ($6.66) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 574 ($7.08) price target on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Get HSBC alerts:

In related news, insider Ewen Stevenson sold 57,884 shares of HSBC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 488 ($6.02), for a total transaction of £282,473.92 ($348,260.29).

HSBA stock traded down GBX 9.30 ($0.11) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 492.70 ($6.07). The stock had a trading volume of 14,741,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,220,850. The stock has a market capitalization of £99.15 billion and a PE ratio of 10.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 507.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 487.30. HSBC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 358.45 ($4.42) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 567.20 ($6.99).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from HSBC’s previous dividend of $0.07. This represents a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.56%.

About HSBC (Get Rating)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.