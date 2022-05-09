HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) to report $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for HubSpot’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.48. HubSpot reported earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HubSpot will report full-year earnings of $2.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.49. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $3.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for HubSpot.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $395.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.05 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 4.52% and a negative return on equity of 7.32%. HubSpot’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $675.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $645.00 to $539.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of HubSpot from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $485.00 to $405.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $667.08.

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.80, for a total value of $4,525,056.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $393,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,650 shares in the company, valued at $26,842,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,594 shares of company stock worth $5,011,758 over the last quarter. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 141.2% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 59 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HubSpot stock traded down $23.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $332.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,342,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,714. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $442.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $572.84. The firm has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of -242.93 and a beta of 1.70. HubSpot has a 52 week low of $317.94 and a 52 week high of $866.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

