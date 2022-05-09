HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Sold by Barings LLC

Barings LLC lessened its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 433 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth about $203,440,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 301.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 152,148 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,289,000 after acquiring an additional 114,233 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 462.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 133,839 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $90,487,000 after acquiring an additional 110,039 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth about $62,422,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 3.5% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,991,387 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,346,357,000 after acquiring an additional 67,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HubSpot stock opened at $356.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -260.13 and a beta of 1.70. HubSpot, Inc. has a one year low of $325.97 and a one year high of $866.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $442.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $572.84.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.05 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 4.52% and a negative return on equity of 7.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.01, for a total transaction of $93,402.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,629 shares in the company, valued at $18,040,129.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $393,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,842,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,594 shares of company stock valued at $5,011,758 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HUBS. TheStreet lowered HubSpot from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group lowered their target price on HubSpot from $675.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on HubSpot from $900.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on HubSpot in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on HubSpot from $675.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HubSpot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $667.08.

About HubSpot (Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.