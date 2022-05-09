Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.94.

HPP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $29.00 to $24.50 in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,406,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $454,823,000 after acquiring an additional 925,232 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the fourth quarter worth $226,268,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,402,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,920,000 after acquiring an additional 485,350 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,111,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,309,000 after acquiring an additional 706,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,391,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,365 shares in the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HPP traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,593,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,235. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -176.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 1 year low of $21.13 and a 1 year high of $30.35.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.63). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 1.08% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -833.26%.

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

