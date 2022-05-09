Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $231.78.

HII has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:HII traded down $6.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $209.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 374,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,812. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $209.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.61. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a fifty-two week low of $175.50 and a fifty-two week high of $228.66. The company has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.31. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.68 earnings per share. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 15.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.38%.

In related news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.65, for a total value of $164,240.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP D R. Wyatt sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.56, for a total value of $102,058.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,354 shares of company stock worth $474,335. 2.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 41.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,707 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,085,000 after acquiring an additional 52,834 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,472 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 197.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,718 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 4,460 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,276 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,739,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

