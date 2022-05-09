Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.00-$3.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.00 billion-$1.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $994.02 million.

NASDAQ:HURN traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $54.45. 165,488 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,167. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.70. Huron Consulting Group has a twelve month low of $42.66 and a twelve month high of $56.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.19.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.20. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $260.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Huron Consulting Group’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HURN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Barrington Research upped their price target on Huron Consulting Group from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huron Consulting Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Huron Consulting Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

In related news, COO C. Mark Hussey sold 6,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total transaction of $298,475.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James H. Roth sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total value of $739,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,444 shares of company stock valued at $1,051,907. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HURN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the 4th quarter valued at $11,063,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 2,466.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 161,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,047,000 after purchasing an additional 154,975 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 45,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 18,995 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 4th quarter worth $503,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 6,542 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, medical groups, and health plans.

