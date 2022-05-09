Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.00-$3.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.00 billion-$1.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $994.02 million.
NASDAQ:HURN traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $54.45. 165,488 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,167. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.70. Huron Consulting Group has a twelve month low of $42.66 and a twelve month high of $56.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.19.
Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.20. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $260.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Huron Consulting Group’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.
In related news, COO C. Mark Hussey sold 6,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total transaction of $298,475.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James H. Roth sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total value of $739,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,444 shares of company stock valued at $1,051,907. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HURN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the 4th quarter valued at $11,063,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 2,466.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 161,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,047,000 after purchasing an additional 154,975 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 45,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 18,995 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 4th quarter worth $503,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 6,542 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.
About Huron Consulting Group (Get Rating)
Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, medical groups, and health plans.
