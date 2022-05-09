Hut 8 Mining (TSE:HUT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $3.75

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (TSE:HUT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$3.75 and last traded at C$3.80, with a volume of 2267245 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.37.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Hut 8 Mining in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$11.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.50.
The stock has a market cap of C$629.23 million and a PE ratio of -7.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 17.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.21 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.69.
Hut 8 Mining Company Profile (TSE:HUT)
Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in North America. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 51 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. Hut 8 Mining Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
