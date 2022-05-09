Hut 8 Mining (TSE:HUT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $3.75

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (TSE:HUT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$3.75 and last traded at C$3.80, with a volume of 2267245 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.37.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Hut 8 Mining in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$11.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.50.

The stock has a market cap of C$629.23 million and a PE ratio of -7.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 17.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.21 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.69.

Hut 8 Mining ( TSE:HUT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C($0.18). The firm had revenue of C$57.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$54.20 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hut 8 Mining Corp. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in North America. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 51 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. Hut 8 Mining Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

