HydrogenOne Capital Growth (LON:HGEN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $95.00

HydrogenOne Capital Growth plc (LON:HGEN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 95 ($1.19) and last traded at GBX 95 ($1.19), with a volume of 524903 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 98 ($1.22).

The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 101.82 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 108.73.

Get HydrogenOne Capital Growth alerts:

HydrogenOne Capital Growth Company Profile (LON:HGEN)

Hydrogenone Capital Growth Plc focuses on investing in a portfolio of hydrogen and complementary hydrogen focused assets. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HydrogenOne Capital Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HydrogenOne Capital Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.