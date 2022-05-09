Hyve (HYVE) Trading Down 26.4% This Week

Hyve (HYVE) traded down 8.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 9th. One Hyve coin can currently be purchased for $0.0861 or 0.00000277 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hyve has a market capitalization of $2.21 million and approximately $166,792.00 worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hyve has traded 26.4% lower against the dollar.

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003218 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded down 95.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00014993 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 26.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.20 or 0.00158321 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.59 or 0.00594015 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00035716 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62,112.53 or 1.99875651 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 coins and its circulating supply is 25,646,075 coins. Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve . The official message board for Hyve is hyveworks.medium.com . The official website for Hyve is hyve.works

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyve should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hyve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

