I/O Coin (IOC) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $82.00

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. One I/O Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0162 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, I/O Coin has traded down 21.1% against the U.S. dollar. I/O Coin has a market capitalization of $316,438.63 and $82.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.89 or 0.00237588 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00008941 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003934 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000639 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00015678 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $144.40 or 0.00464289 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000621 BTC.

About I/O Coin

I/O Coin (CRYPTO:IOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 19,566,576 coins. The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io . I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

I/O Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using U.S. dollars.

