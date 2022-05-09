IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) Shares Bought by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 772,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,067 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.57% of IAA worth $39,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAA. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in IAA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of IAA in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of IAA by 777.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of IAA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of IAA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. 99.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IAA alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on IAA from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet cut IAA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on IAA from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IAA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Barrington Research cut IAA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IAA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

NYSE IAA traded down $2.27 on Monday, reaching $32.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,455,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,561,192. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. IAA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.32 and a 12-month high of $63.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.56.

IAA (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. IAA had a return on equity of 129.04% and a net margin of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $548.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IAA, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter Kamin bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.95 per share, with a total value of $143,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Kett bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.28 per share, for a total transaction of $161,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 220,100 shares of company stock valued at $7,729,181. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IAA Company Profile (Get Rating)

IAA, Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects vehicle buyers and sellers. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a range of sellers. It provides buyers with various bidding/buying digital channels, vehicle merchandising, evaluation services and online bidding tools, and replacement part inventory.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.