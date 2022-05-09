IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) Lowered to “Sell” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Rating) (NYSE:IAG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has C$2.50 target price on the mining company’s stock, down from their previous target price of C$3.25.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of IAMGOLD from a sector perform rating to a sell rating and set a C$2.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD to C$4.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of IAMGOLD to a sell rating and set a C$2.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of IAMGOLD to a sell rating and set a C$2.25 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$3.14.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

Shares of IMG opened at C$2.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.87. IAMGOLD has a 12 month low of C$2.52 and a 12 month high of C$4.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.84.

IAMGOLD ( TSE:IMG Get Rating ) (NYSE:IAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$371.42 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that IAMGOLD will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IAMGOLD news, Senior Officer Timothy Bradburn sold 74,794 shares of IAMGOLD stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.30, for a total transaction of C$321,614.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$72,240. Also, Senior Officer Benjamin Richard Little sold 22,000 shares of IAMGOLD stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.73, for a total transaction of C$82,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$144,041.41.

IAMGOLD Company Profile (Get Rating)

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.