Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) versus POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF) Head-To-Head Survey

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) and POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Ichor and POET Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ichor 6.46% 19.12% 10.35% POET Technologies N/A -88.82% -74.05%

Ichor has a beta of 2.1, suggesting that its share price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, POET Technologies has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.0% of Ichor shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Ichor shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ichor and POET Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ichor $1.10 billion 0.84 $70.90 million $2.45 13.14 POET Technologies $4.43 million 54.39 -$18.17 million ($0.05) -13.20

Ichor has higher revenue and earnings than POET Technologies. POET Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ichor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Ichor and POET Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ichor 0 0 2 0 3.00 POET Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Ichor presently has a consensus target price of $47.00, suggesting a potential upside of 45.96%. Given Ichor’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Ichor is more favorable than POET Technologies.

Summary

Ichor beats POET Technologies on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ichor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning. It also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, electron beam, laser-welded components, precision vacuum and hydrogen brazing, surface treatment technologies, and other proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems. The company primarily markets its products directly and through resellers to equipment OEMs in the semiconductor equipment market in the United States, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Malaysia, Korea, Mexico, and internationally. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

POET Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

POET Technologies, Inc. engages in the designing, developing, manufacturing and sale of opto-electronic solutions for the sensing, data communications and telecommunications markets. It developed POET Optical Interposer platform, which allows the integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module. The company was founded on November 14, 1985 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

