ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ICU Medical had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $543.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICUI traded down $5.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $201.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 354,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,702. The business’s 50 day moving average is $224.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.44 and a beta of 0.48. ICU Medical has a 12-month low of $183.39 and a 12-month high of $282.00.

In other news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $8,640,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ICU Medical by 158.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,904 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,124,000 after acquiring an additional 15,253 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 41,475 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,844,000 after buying an additional 3,610 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 47,576 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,291,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,374 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,306 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,395,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ICUI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ICU Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $286.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

ICU Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap and SwabTip disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

