IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) Director Jennifer A. Baldock Buys 1,000 Shares

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Rating) Director Jennifer A. Baldock bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.96 per share, with a total value of $26,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,092. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of IESC stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.88. The company had a trading volume of 37,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,842. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. IES Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $24.94 and a one year high of $56.24. The company has a market cap of $558.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.36.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IESC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in IES by 253.2% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 82,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,185,000 after purchasing an additional 59,246 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in IES during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,307,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of IES during the 1st quarter worth about $1,486,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of IES by 417.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 26,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of IES during the 4th quarter worth about $1,042,000. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered IES from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com downgraded IES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

IES Company Profile

IES Holdings, Inc designs and installs integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

