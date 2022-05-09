Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Stake Boosted by First Business Financial Services Inc.

First Business Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 63.1% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 20,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,211,000 after acquiring an additional 7,886 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 37.9% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 33.3% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ITW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $262.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $197.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $200.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.64.

NYSE ITW traded up $2.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $211.63. 42,006 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,144,195. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $66.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.07. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.25 and a 1 year high of $249.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.94.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 72.57%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.34%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

