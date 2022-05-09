Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Stock Position Trimmed by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 58.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,452 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ITW. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 20,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,211,000 after buying an additional 7,886 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Several research firms have commented on ITW. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $197.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $261.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.64.

Shares of ITW opened at $209.27 on Monday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $195.25 and a one year high of $249.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $206.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.94. The stock has a market cap of $65.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 72.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.34%.

About Illinois Tool Works (Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.