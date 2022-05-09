Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Bought by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 111.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 169 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Illumina were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patten Group Inc. lifted its stake in Illumina by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its holdings in Illumina by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 1,372 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Illumina by 1.7% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Illumina by 0.8% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,898 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its position in Illumina by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 990 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 2,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.51, for a total value of $867,161.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,872,424.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.01, for a total value of $715,699.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,078,697.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,198 shares of company stock worth $1,819,471. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a research report on Friday. Cowen dropped their price target on Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Illumina in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Illumina from $400.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Illumina from $555.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $440.77.

Shares of ILMN opened at $249.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.99. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $239.03 and a one year high of $526.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $330.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $357.46.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. Illumina had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

