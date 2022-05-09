Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Reaches New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on the stock from $555.00 to $520.00. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Illumina traded as low as $233.18 and last traded at $233.18, with a volume of 8798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $249.05.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ILMN. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Illumina in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Illumina from $400.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday. OTR Global upgraded shares of Illumina from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Illumina from $437.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $440.77.

In related news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 2,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.51, for a total transaction of $867,161.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,872,424.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.01, for a total transaction of $715,699.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,774 shares in the company, valued at $2,078,697.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,198 shares of company stock worth $1,819,471 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Camden Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 623,784 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $217,950,000 after buying an additional 105,300 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 122.5% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 178 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 32,104 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $11,217,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $36.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.14, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $330.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $357.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 8.86%. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

