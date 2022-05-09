Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Reaches New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on the stock from $555.00 to $520.00. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Illumina traded as low as $233.18 and last traded at $233.18, with a volume of 8798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $249.05.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ILMN. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Illumina in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Illumina from $400.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday. OTR Global upgraded shares of Illumina from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Illumina from $437.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $440.77.
In related news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 2,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.51, for a total transaction of $867,161.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,872,424.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.01, for a total transaction of $715,699.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,774 shares in the company, valued at $2,078,697.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,198 shares of company stock worth $1,819,471 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
The stock has a market cap of $36.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.14, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $330.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $357.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 8.86%. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.
About Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN)
Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.
