Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $13.92

Imago BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGO – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.92 and last traded at $14.85, with a volume of 9427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.31.

Several equities analysts recently commented on IMGO shares. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Imago BioSciences from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Imago BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.12.

Imago BioSciences ( NASDAQ:IMGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.06). As a group, analysts expect that Imago BioSciences, Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Laura G. Eichorn sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total value of $172,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Peppe sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.76, for a total value of $166,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $561,720 over the last quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMGO. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Imago BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Imago BioSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Imago BioSciences by 248.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Imago BioSciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Imago BioSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 88.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Imago BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops small molecule product candidates that target lysine-specific demethylase 1(LSD1), an enzyme that used in the production of blood cells in the bone marrow. Its lead product candidate is bomedemstat, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms chronic cancers of the bone marrow, such as myelofibrosis, essential thrombocythemia, and polycythemia vera.

